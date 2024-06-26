Thompson Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 505,150 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,267 shares during the quarter. Walgreens Boots Alliance makes up about 1.7% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $10,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WBA. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 81.9% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,024 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 6,315 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.8% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 40,542 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at about $339,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at about $681,000. 58.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WBA shares. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.07.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:WBA traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.54. The stock had a trading volume of 5,124,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,036,587. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.36. The company has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of -2.23, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.78. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.62 and a twelve month high of $31.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $37.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.86 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 12.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.29%.

Insider Transactions at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Inderpal S. Bhandari purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $54,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,150. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Manmohan Mahajan acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.38 per share, for a total transaction of $116,280.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,969 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,859.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Inderpal S. Bhandari acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $54,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $54,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.