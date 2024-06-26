Thompson Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) by 42.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,950 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,725 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Calix were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Calix by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,422,915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $280,617,000 after purchasing an additional 58,069 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Calix by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,755,497 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $76,698,000 after buying an additional 166,695 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Calix by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,672,146 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,057,000 after acquiring an additional 35,992 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Calix by 516.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,610,885 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $70,380,000 after buying an additional 1,349,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Calix by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,429,624 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $65,534,000 after purchasing an additional 189,676 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Calix from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut Calix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

CALX traded down $0.76 on Wednesday, reaching $34.81. 111,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 869,113. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.03 and a beta of 1.75. Calix, Inc. has a one year low of $26.76 and a one year high of $51.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.62.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Calix had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $226.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.01 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Calix, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

