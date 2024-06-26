Thompson Investment Management Inc. Has $9.34 Million Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab accounts for about 1.4% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $9,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its position in Charles Schwab by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.49, for a total transaction of $652,410.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 570,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,366,925.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.49, for a total value of $652,410.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 570,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,366,925.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 8,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $612,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,666 shares in the company, valued at $9,124,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 658,663 shares of company stock worth $48,997,146 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE SCHW traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,480,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,336,349. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.66. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $48.66 and a twelve month high of $79.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.96.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 19.25%. Analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 41.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.65.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

