Thompson Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 23,290 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $6,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in State Street during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Strategic Planning Group LLC increased its position in State Street by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC now owns 16,068 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in State Street by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 10,318 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd boosted its stake in State Street by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 3,645,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $281,880,000 after buying an additional 183,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in State Street by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,299 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

State Street Stock Up 0.1 %

STT stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.68. 1,425,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,261,009. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $62.78 and a 12-month high of $79.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.47.

State Street Announces Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.21. State Street had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on State Street from $79.50 to $80.50 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on State Street from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on State Street from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on State Street from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.04.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

