Thompson Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,598 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,730 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,598 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $5,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 183.1% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Citizens Financial Group

In other news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 6,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $213,219.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,704.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.58. The stock had a trading volume of 712,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,329,369. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.69. The stock has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $37.30.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.10). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on CFG. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CFG

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.