Thompson Investment Management Inc. Sells 306 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $4,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. raised its position in A. O. Smith by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 38,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A. O. Smith Trading Down 0.8 %

AOS traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,307. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.22 and its 200-day moving average is $83.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.18. A. O. Smith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.14 and a fifty-two week high of $89.96.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $978.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.91 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 14.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.67.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Further Reading

