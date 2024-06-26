Thor Explorations (CVE:THX) Trading Down 1.9%

Thor Explorations Ltd. (CVE:THX – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. Approximately 121,233 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 181,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Thor Explorations Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$173.86 million, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

Thor Explorations (CVE:THX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$44.91 million during the quarter. Thor Explorations had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 7.69%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Thor Explorations Ltd. will post 0.0854839 EPS for the current year.

Thor Explorations Company Profile

Thor Explorations Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold producer and explorer. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola Gold Project in Nigeria. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

