Threshold (T) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $231.30 Million

Threshold (T) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. During the last week, Threshold has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Threshold has a total market cap of $231.30 million and approximately $7.88 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Threshold token can now be bought for approximately $0.0231 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00012350 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00010036 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60,812.35 or 1.00036572 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001188 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00012692 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00005691 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000050 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.22 or 0.00079318 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold (T) is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,713,815,259.93422 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02349577 USD and is up 2.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $9,599,817.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.