Timberline Resources (CVE:TBR) Shares Down 4.2%

Shares of Timberline Resources Co. (CVE:TBR – Get Free Report) fell 4.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 51,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 320,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Timberline Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.85 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 8.18.

Timberline Resources Company Profile

Timberline Resources Corporation explores, evaluates, acquires, and develops mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's flagship property is the Eureka project, which covers an area of approximately 18,464 acres located in the southern part of the Eureka mining district, Nevada.

