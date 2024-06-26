Time Out Group (LON:TMO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $56.00

Time Out Group plc (LON:TMO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 56 ($0.71) and last traded at GBX 55 ($0.70), with a volume of 113006 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 54.50 ($0.69).

Time Out Group Stock Up 2.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.61. The stock has a market cap of £190.27 million, a P/E ratio of -933.33 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 51.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 52.14.

About Time Out Group

Time Out Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the media and entertainment business. It operates through Time Out Market and Time Out Media segments. The Time Out Market segment operates bars; and engages in retail, events, and sponsorship business activities. The Time Out Media segment engages in the sale of digital and print advertising, local marketing solutions, and live events tickets; as well as involved in franchise activities.

