Titon (LON:TON) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Titon Holdings Plc (LON:TON – Get Free Report) rose 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 80 ($1.01) and last traded at GBX 80 ($1.01). Approximately 10,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 9,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 77.50 ($0.98).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Titon in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 79.28 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 80.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £9 million, a PE ratio of -888.89 and a beta of 0.24.

Titon Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets ventilation products, and door and window fittings in the United Kingdom, South Korea, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a range of passive and powered ventilation products; and hardware for windows and doors, including handles, hinges, trickle vents and extract fans for house builders, electrical contractors, window and door manufacturers, and construction companies.

