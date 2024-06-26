Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.14.

A number of research firms have commented on TOST. BNP Paribas raised Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Toast in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Toast in a report on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Toast from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Toast from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

NYSE:TOST opened at $25.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.87. Toast has a 52 week low of $13.77 and a 52 week high of $27.90.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Toast had a negative return on equity of 21.45% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Toast will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Toast news, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $1,145,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 25,422 shares in the company, valued at $582,163.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Aman Narang sold 2,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $57,821.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,114,454 shares in the company, valued at $26,078,223.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $1,145,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 25,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,163.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,223 shares of company stock worth $5,397,094 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Toast during the first quarter worth $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Toast during the first quarter worth $37,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Toast during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Toast during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Toast during the third quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

