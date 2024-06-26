TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Hits New 52-Week High at $38.85

Shares of TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.85 and last traded at $38.79, with a volume of 329257 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.59.

TORM Stock Up 2.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.25. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.25.

TORM Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This is a positive change from TORM’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. TORM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.30%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TORM Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TORM during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TORM in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TORM in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of TORM by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of TORM in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

TORM plc, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of product tankers in the United Kingdom. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The Tanker segment transports refined oil products, such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, including fuel oil.

