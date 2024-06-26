Traders Buy Large Volume of HSBC Call Options (NYSE:HSBC)

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 13,451 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 202% compared to the typical volume of 4,460 call options.
Separately, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $761.75.
NYSE:HSBC opened at $43.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.88. HSBC has a fifty-two week low of $35.30 and a fifty-two week high of $45.46.
HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter. HSBC had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that HSBC will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.14%.
HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.
