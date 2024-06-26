Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Reaches New 12-Month High at $15.24

Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.A – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$15.24 and last traded at C$15.23, with a volume of 85381 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on TCL.A. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$23.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$18.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.08.

Transcontinental Trading Down 1.4 %

About Transcontinental

The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.03.

(Get Free Report)

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

