Transcontinental (TSE:TCL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share on Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

Transcontinental Stock Performance

Transcontinental has a 1 year low of C$23.27 and a 1 year high of C$31.95.

Get Transcontinental alerts:

Insider Activity at Transcontinental

In other Transcontinental news, Senior Officer Donald Lecavalier acquired 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$14.78 per share, with a total value of C$50,252.00. In other news, insider Transcontinental inc. bought 42,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$15.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$652,277.97. Also, Senior Officer Donald Lecavalier purchased 3,400 shares of Transcontinental stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$14.78 per share, with a total value of C$50,252.00.

Transcontinental Company Profile

Transcontinental Inc is a Canada-based printing company. The Company has operations in print, flexible packaging, publishing and digital media, both in Canada and the United States. The Company’s segments include the Printing and Packaging Sector, and the Media Sector. The Printing and Packaging Sector includes the manufacturing activities of the Company, and generates revenues from various activities, such as the printing of retail flyers, magazines, newspapers, color books, personalized and mass marketing products, and the production of flexible packaging solutions in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.