Tri City Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TRCY) Shares Up 1.6%

Tri City Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:TRCY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.67 and last traded at $10.67. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

Tri City Bankshares Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.04.

Tri City Bankshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. Tri City Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 19.36%.

Tri City Bankshares Company Profile

Tri City Bankshares Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides various banking products and services primarily in Southeastern Wisconsin. The company accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, youth and health savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

