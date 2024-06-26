Triple Point Energy Transition (TENT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.38 on July 19th

Triple Point Energy Transition (LON:TENT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, June 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share on Friday, July 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Triple Point Energy Transition Stock Performance
Shares of LON TENT opened at GBX 67.60 ($0.86) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 63.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 64.95. Triple Point Energy Transition has a 52-week low of GBX 51 ($0.65) and a 52-week high of GBX 75 ($0.95). The stock has a market cap of £67.61 million, a PE ratio of 700.00 and a beta of 0.27.
Triple Point Energy Transition Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Triple Point Energy Transition
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- SoFi Stock’s Place in The Housing Cycle: Analysts Predict a Rally
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Split: Where Does it Go From Here?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Arm Holdings and Micron: Top 2 AI Stocks to Buy and Hold
Receive News & Ratings for Triple Point Energy Transition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple Point Energy Transition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.