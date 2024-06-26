True Drinks (OTCMKTS:TRUU) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.18

True Drinks Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:TRUU – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 23769 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

The firm has a market capitalization of $845.36 million, a PE ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 10.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.13.

True Drinks Holdings, Inc markets and distributes nutritional supplement drinks. The company sells Bazi All Natural Energy, a liquid nutritional supplement drink through drinkbazi.com. It also formulates products containing CBD; and produces and distributes vapor products in approximately 90 countries.

