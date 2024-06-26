TrueMark Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

TrueMark Investments LLC lifted its position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares during the quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RBLX. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Roblox by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Roblox by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,401,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,363,000. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RBLX shares. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Roth Capital cut Roblox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Roblox from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Roblox from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Roblox from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.14.

In related news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $146,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 359,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,188,330.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Roblox news, insider Arvind Chakravarthy sold 18,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $591,452.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 322,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,515,772.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $146,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 359,453 shares in the company, valued at $13,188,330.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 414,221 shares of company stock valued at $14,741,995 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

RBLX stock traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $35.43. 5,552,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,810,045. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $24.88 and a one year high of $47.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.91 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.86.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.10. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 1,110.40% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. The company had revenue of $923.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

