TrueMark Investments LLC Has $746,000 Stock Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

TrueMark Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 65.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,483 shares during the quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KVUE. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Kenvue by 364.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 484,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,725,000 after acquiring an additional 380,071 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Kenvue by 4,183.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 853,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,136,000 after acquiring an additional 833,474 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Kenvue in the third quarter valued at $2,512,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Kenvue by 2,228.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 464,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,327,000 after buying an additional 444,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kenvue in the third quarter valued at $854,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KVUE. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.09.

Shares of KVUE traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.65. 15,044,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,326,188. Kenvue Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.75 and a twelve month high of $26.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $35.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.02.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.56%.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

