TrueMark Investments LLC Reduces Position in Global Lights Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GLAC)

TrueMark Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Global Lights Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GLAC – Free Report) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,198 shares during the quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC owned about 0.23% of Global Lights Acquisition worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in Global Lights Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in Global Lights Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $894,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Lights Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $1,009,000. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Lights Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $1,980,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Global Lights Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $3,024,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Lights Acquisition alerts:

Global Lights Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ GLAC remained flat at $10.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.26. Global Lights Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $10.04 and a fifty-two week high of $10.42.

Global Lights Acquisition Profile

Global Lights Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Lights Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Lights Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.