Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) Shares Gap Down to $36.37

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.37, but opened at $34.90. Trump Media & Technology Group shares last traded at $34.95, with a volume of 2,140,139 shares changing hands.
Trump Media & Technology Group Stock Down 4.7 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.11.
Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($3.61) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.77 million during the quarter.
Trump Media & Technology Group Company Profile
Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.
