Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) Shares Gap Down to $36.37

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.37, but opened at $34.90. Trump Media & Technology Group shares last traded at $34.95, with a volume of 2,140,139 shares changing hands.

Trump Media & Technology Group Stock Down 4.7 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.11.

Get Trump Media & Technology Group alerts:

Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($3.61) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.77 million during the quarter.

Trump Media & Technology Group Company Profile

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trump Media & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trump Media & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.