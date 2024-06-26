Twele Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Twele Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 400,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,290 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 8.6% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $37,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 233.7% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of IEF stock traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $93.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,334,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,941,265. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $88.86 and a one year high of $97.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.08. The company has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.
