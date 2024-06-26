Twele Capital Management Inc. Purchases 2,495 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Twele Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 2.6% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $11,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 75.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,460,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,792,000 after buying an additional 3,630,843 shares in the last quarter. Nepc LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $268,503,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,081.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,655,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,472,000 after buying an additional 2,430,983 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 138.3% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,575,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,661,000 after buying an additional 2,075,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $79,327,000.

Shares of VCSH traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,217,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,048,021. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.43 and a 52-week high of $77.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.07.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.258 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

