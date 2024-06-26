Twele Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Twele Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,816 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

GOVT traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $22.74. 3,293,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.62.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.0594 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

(Free Report)

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.