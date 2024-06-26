Twele Capital Management Inc. Sells 24,732 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Twele Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 81.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,732 shares during the quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,202,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,838,000 after purchasing an additional 177,582 shares in the last quarter. Cornell University purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,212,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,093,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,790,000 after buying an additional 280,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,792,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,134,000 after acquiring an additional 67,091 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,450,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,006,000 after acquiring an additional 744,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SHY traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 808,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,020,620. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $82.39.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2621 per share. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

