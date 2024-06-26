Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.

Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. cut its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 50.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,063 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 43,366 shares during the period. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,541,962.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at $13,541,962.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 635,984 shares of company stock worth $42,258,297. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UBER. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective (down previously from $91.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.34.

Uber Technologies stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.83. The stock had a trading volume of 10,229,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,529,104. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.09 and a 52-week high of $82.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $148.00 billion, a PE ratio of 114.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.37.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

