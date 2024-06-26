Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $9.00. The stock had previously closed at $6.86, but opened at $6.69. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Under Armour shares last traded at $6.79, with a volume of 528,880 shares changing hands.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Under Armour

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BDT Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Under Armour by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. BDT Capital Partners LLC now owns 42,953,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,665,000 after purchasing an additional 7,919,165 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,592,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,999,000 after buying an additional 499,162 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,206,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065,273 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,218,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,223,000 after acquiring an additional 22,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,686,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.67.

About Under Armour

Under Armour ( NYSE:UA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.