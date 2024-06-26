UniBot (UNIBOT) Price Down 18.7% Over Last 7 Days

UniBot (UNIBOT) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 25th. One UniBot token can currently be purchased for about $7.82 or 0.00012637 BTC on exchanges. UniBot has a market capitalization of $7.82 million and approximately $2.55 million worth of UniBot was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, UniBot has traded down 18.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UniBot Token Profile

UniBot’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. The official message board for UniBot is medium.com/@uniboteth. UniBot’s official website is unibot.app. UniBot’s official Twitter account is @teamunibot.

Buying and Selling UniBot

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBot (UNIBOT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UniBot has a current supply of 1,000,000. The last known price of UniBot is 8.31326895 USD and is down -2.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $2,759,395.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unibot.app/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniBot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniBot should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UniBot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

