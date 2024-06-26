Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Holdings Lifted by First Bancorp Inc ME

First Bancorp Inc ME increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 37.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,567 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 427 shares during the quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 211.4% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $223.82. 1,038,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,302,456. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $199.33 and a fifty-two week high of $258.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.52.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 49.62%.

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $248.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.92.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

