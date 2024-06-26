United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Shares Purchased by Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) by 385.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,845 shares during the quarter. United Natural Foods accounts for 0.2% of Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in United Natural Foods by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 35,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in United Natural Foods by 0.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 109,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in United Natural Foods by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 33,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 87.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

United Natural Foods Stock Performance

Shares of United Natural Foods stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $13.22. 551,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.24. The firm has a market cap of $786.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 0.61. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.58 and a 1-year high of $21.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. United Natural Foods had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UNFI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on United Natural Foods from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on United Natural Foods from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Natural Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.60.

Read Our Latest Report on UNFI

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Natural Foods news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $49,656.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,017.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.