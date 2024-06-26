Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Trading 7.3% Higher

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) was up 7.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.28 and last traded at $23.22. Approximately 3,263,110 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 6,197,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.64.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UPST shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Upstart from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Atlantic raised Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.50 to $25.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Upstart in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.65.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 2.01.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $127.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.82 million. Upstart had a negative net margin of 32.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.89%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott Darling sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total transaction of $76,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 196,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,501.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Upstart news, CTO Paul Gu sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total transaction of $2,361,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 893,596 shares in the company, valued at $26,378,953.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Darling sold 3,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total value of $76,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 196,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,501.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 200,610 shares of company stock worth $5,476,953. Corporate insiders own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Upstart by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Upstart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

