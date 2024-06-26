Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED) Raises Dividend to GBX 4.35 Per Share

Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.35 ($0.06) per share on Friday, July 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This is a boost from Urban Logistics REIT’s previous dividend of $3.25. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

SHED stock traded down GBX 1.20 ($0.02) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 123.60 ($1.57). The company had a trading volume of 7,648,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,474. Urban Logistics REIT has a 1 year low of GBX 98.10 ($1.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 131 ($1.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.83, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 118.63 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 119.65. The company has a market cap of £471.19 million, a P/E ratio of -891.43 and a beta of 0.82.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Urban Logistics REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Urban Logistics REIT plc (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") carry on the business of property lettings throughout the United Kingdom. The Company is a public limited company incorporated and domiciled in England and Wales and listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange.

