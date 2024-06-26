USCF Dividend Income Fund (NYSEARCA:UDI) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

USCF Dividend Income Fund (NYSEARCA:UDI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0667 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th. This is an increase from USCF Dividend Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.05.

USCF Dividend Income Fund Stock Down 0.9 %

USCF Dividend Income Fund stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 150. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 million, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.75. USCF Dividend Income Fund has a twelve month low of $22.75 and a twelve month high of $27.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.64.

USCF Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

The USCF ESG Dividend Income Fund (UDI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in US exchange-traded, dividend-paying companies that meet the funds financial and ESG criteria. UDI was launched on Jun 8, 2022 and is managed by USCF Advisers.

