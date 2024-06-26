Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Sold by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $4,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VCR. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 91,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,765,000 after acquiring an additional 6,580 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 26,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,168,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of VCR traded up $4.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $314.24. The stock had a trading volume of 133,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,691. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $305.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $305.39. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $247.52 and a fifty-two week high of $319.44.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.