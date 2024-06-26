Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 951,651 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 911,919 shares.The stock last traded at $183.34 and had previously closed at $184.09.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $79.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $180.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 27,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 7,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $3,059,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $373,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

