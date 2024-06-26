Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC

Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 19,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 34,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $378,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 79.5% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 898,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,121,000 after buying an additional 398,116 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.30. The company had a trading volume of 336,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,105. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $180.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.87. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $149.67 and a fifty-two week high of $186.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

