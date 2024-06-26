Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Stake Raised by Lpwm LLC

Lpwm LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF comprises 1.0% of Lpwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Lpwm LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $2,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,228,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,783,000 after purchasing an additional 19,630 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 62,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Moller Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Moller Wealth Partners now owns 355,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,966,000 after purchasing an additional 6,522 shares during the last quarter. Lam Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 23.8% during the first quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 50,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 9,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,609. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.76. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $36.58 and a twelve month high of $43.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.22.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

