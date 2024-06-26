Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by Flagstar Advisors Inc.

Flagstar Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VHT. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 114.7% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 404.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $267.69. 103,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,346. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $262.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $260.80. The firm has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $222.27 and a 1 year high of $271.53.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

