Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 27th

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.6177 per share on Monday, July 1st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGC traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $198.62. 38,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,448. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $145.94 and a 52 week high of $199.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $189.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.49.

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

