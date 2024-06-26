Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 27th

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.6177 per share on Monday, July 1st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.
Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:MGC traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $198.62. 38,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,448. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $145.94 and a 52 week high of $199.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $189.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.49.
Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Mega Cap ETF
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Stock Impact: McDonald’s Price War with Starbucks, Wendy’s
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- General Mills Q4 Sales Miss Expectations, Triggering Stock Drop
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Enovix Stock Rises 35% in Short-Squeeze: This Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.