Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Acquired by Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC

Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,571 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 8.3% of Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $12,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MGK. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGK traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $315.55. The stock had a trading volume of 37,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,052. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $292.72 and its 200 day moving average is $280.50. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $218.10 and a 52 week high of $317.79. The stock has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.