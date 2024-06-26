Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) to Issue $0.73 Dividend

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.7344 per share on Monday, July 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of MGV stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $118.97. 170,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,615. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $96.77 and a 52-week high of $120.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.66.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

