Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Announces Dividend of $0.93

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.9288 per share on Monday, July 1st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.
Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $242.27. 407,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,515. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.79 and a twelve month high of $250.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.75.
About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF
