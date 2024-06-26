Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Plans Dividend of $0.39

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.3874 per share on Monday, July 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.
VOT stock traded down $1.75 on Wednesday, reaching $229.41. 97,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,436. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $179.43 and a 12 month high of $236.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $229.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15.
