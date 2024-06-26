Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Holdings Decreased by Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.

Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQ traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,244,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,392,452. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.43. The company has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $90.09.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.