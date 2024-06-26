Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Stock Position Decreased by Disciplined Investments LLC

Disciplined Investments LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Disciplined Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $2,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 175.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 151.9% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 181.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1,927.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.46. The company had a trading volume of 540,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,255. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.15 and its 200 day moving average is $47.83. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.70 and a twelve month high of $48.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0267 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

