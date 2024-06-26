Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Announces Dividend of $0.41

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 4th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.4141 per share on Monday, July 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.
Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $247.91. 250,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,443. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $195.63 and a 12 month high of $262.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.64.
