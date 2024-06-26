Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 681 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $417,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 101,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,894,000 after buying an additional 11,553 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,170.2% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,119 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 77,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 6,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 505,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,304,000 after acquiring an additional 60,558 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

VTEB stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.21. 1,406,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,154,950. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.14 and a 52-week high of $51.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.42.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

