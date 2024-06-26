Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Purchased by Flagstar Advisors Inc.

Flagstar Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 50.3% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,468,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,155,493. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.08. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $50.95 and a 12-month high of $62.35. The company has a market capitalization of $68.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.484 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

